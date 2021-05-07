Police searching for missing Birmingham woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are asking for help from the public to locate a missing 34-year-old woman.
Shunsha Denise Hayes was last seen Thursday, April 29, 2021 in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue West. It is unknown what she was last wearing, but she is known to wear bright colored barrettes in her hair. Hayes is 5′6′ and about 200 pounds.
Anyone with information concerning her whereabouts is asked to call Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.
