Pfizer seeking full FDA approval in hopes of curbing vaccine hesitancy

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pfizer is making a formal application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for full approval of its vaccine against COVID-19.
The company initially received an Emergency Use Authorization in December which speeded the process to get it out on the market.
In Alabama, we have a lot of people who have gotten shots. Over a million people are now fully vaccinated, but there is still a lot of hesitancy out there.
State health leaders believe full approval of the vaccine could convince more people to get it.
If you want to get a COVID vaccine in Alabama, you can now get it. There are few lines for shots at this point. State health leaders say they still need to convince people they should get the vaccine to help stop the spread and bring an end to the pandemic. Hesitancy remains a serious barrier.
“Some of the more significant barriers are really educating people this is a serious and deadly virus,” said Dr. Karen Landers with the Alabama Department of Public Health.
The ADPH has found some people are holding off on getting the vaccine in part because they feel the process was rushed and they have safety concerns.
“I have certainly listened to this information. Reading this information. Following this along in the scientific circles. I’m very happy this is moving forward. I think it will help some,” Landers said.
Dr. Landers is quick to say the emergency authorization may have been quick, but the public was not put at risk. Even with approval, Landers said they still have to convince a lot of people the vaccines are safe.
“Right now, we have to confront the unfounded overall concerns people have about the safety of the vaccine,” Landers said.
Landers and other health leaders continue to say unless more people are vaccinated, the longer it will take to return to normal for the state and country.
