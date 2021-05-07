Nice Mother’s Day weekend, rain returns Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We made it to Friday and we are beginning our day with mostly clear skies.
Temperature readings are in the 40s to low 50s across our area, so you will need at least a light jacket to keep the chill off of you.
Accutrack radar is showing dry air for us again today. And, across the southeast, we have very tranquil weather, so the weather should cooperate if you want to travel to see mom this weekend!
The next 24 hours shows temperatures warming into the upper 60s to low 70s today.
The Baron’s Baseball forecast for tonight looks great. First pitch comes at 7:05, with temperatures in the mid 60s and clear skies.
Look for the air to cool into the 50s by the end of the game.
Tomorrow morning temperatures will likely bottom out in the low to mid 50s in most locations.
If you want to get outside tomorrow afternoon, don’t forget your short sleeve shirt and sunglasses. Look for a lot of sunshine, with highs warming close to 80 degrees.
Our First Alert extended forecast show temperatures warming into the mid 80s by Sunday. Mother’s Day should be dry, but breezy and warm.
Rain returns to our forecast next work week. Expect showers and storms to begin early Monday morning, with scattered showers and overcast skies to linger until Thursday.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.