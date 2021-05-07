New lactation room for Birmingham City Hall employees

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham City Hall employees who are breastfeeding have a new, private space to nurse.
The room has a refrigerator, secured storage area, a sink to clean bottles. a microwave to sanitize bottles and soap specific for bottles and breast pump parts, among other features.
Sarah McMillan, manager of workforce and talent development for the City of Birmingham and a mother of two, recently returned to work after giving birth to her three-month-old son, Myles. She said she has a goal to breast feed him for a year, and the room provides a relaxing environment to help her achieve that goal.
“It’s really nice to have a designated space where you can go, and it’s specifically for you,’' said McMillan, who is also the mother to her 2-year-old daughter, Quinn. “I’ve been bragging to my friends about it and how nice it is.’'
“I think the fact that the mayor has made this something that he is really passionate about, just shows me that this is a great place to work and a great place to live,’' she said.
Veronica Merritt, chief compliance officer for the city’s HR department, said the lactation room was a collaborative effort between city departments.
“From a human resources standpoint, one of the primary goals of having a lactation room is to reduce barriers to nursing mothers as they return to work,’' Merritt said. “We have offered support and locations in the past to returning nursing mothers, but the addition of a specific lactation room, provides a general sense of comfort and privacy for employees.”
