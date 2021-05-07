Neighbors react to 9-year-old shot in Birmingham early Friday morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The 4700 block of Avenue T in Birmingham is on high alert tonight, after neighbors were awakened to the sounds of gunfire early Friday morning, one of the bullets grazing a 9-year-old boy.
Police said the shooting happening around 2:30 a.m., and multiple homes were hit.
“They stopped right here in my driveway, right where that car just passed, and they opened fire. I know it was a car, but I didn’t get a chance to see it because with all the gunfire, the first thing you do is get down,” said Daron Armstead.
He’s been living in the Central Park neighborhood for decades.
He said it used to be a quiet place to live, but now gun violence in the area is rising.
“I don’t know what’s the cause of it, but it needs to stop. This is a nice community. I like over here. I’ve been here 31 years, but sadly, things happen everywhere until you’re never safe nowhere,” Armstead said.
Anita Sellers’ home was also shot Friday morning; bullets hitting a room she’d just left.
“Actually, I had just came out of the restroom and I heard the shooting, but I just hear it all the time so I paid it no attention, but my husband instructed for me to get on the floor, and we did, and in about 10 minutes or so, the police came, and we knew that something had happened,” Sellers explained.
Both Sellers and Armstead said they have no intentions of moving any time soon, but they both want the same thing for their community.
“Peace…put it that way. Stop the violence. Talk it out. You ain’t got to shoot it out,” Armstead said.
“And if you know something, say something. It’s frightful out here, but the only way is to tell somebody,” Sellers said.
Police expect the 9-year-old boy who was shot to be okay.
He was taken to Children’s Hospital of Alabama for medical treatment.
So far, no suspects are in custody.
