Indian Springs wins 4A/5A state soccer championship

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Indian Springs won its fourth state soccer championship in program history Friday night at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.
Indian Springs beat Russellville 2-0 to capture the 4A/5A state title. Jackson Nabors scored both of Indian Springs goals.
“I don’t even know what to say. I’m speechless. I may have scored the goals, but I couldn’t have done it without every single one of them,” said game MVP Jackson Nabors.
In Class 1A-3A, the Donoho girls fell short to Trinity Presbyterian 3-1 Friday night.
The AHSAA State Soccer Championships continue Saturday with Class 6A & 7A.
