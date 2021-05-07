Indian Springs wins 4A/5A state soccer championship

Indian Springs boys soccer team wins the 4A/5A state soccer championship (Source: WBRC)
By Christina Chambers | May 7, 2021 at 9:24 PM CDT - Updated May 7 at 9:24 PM

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - Indian Springs won its fourth state soccer championship in program history Friday night at John Hunt Park in Huntsville.

Indian Springs beat Russellville 2-0 to capture the 4A/5A state title. Jackson Nabors scored both of Indian Springs goals.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m speechless. I may have scored the goals, but I couldn’t have done it without every single one of them,” said game MVP Jackson Nabors.

In Class 1A-3A, the Donoho girls fell short to Trinity Presbyterian 3-1 Friday night.

The AHSAA State Soccer Championships continue Saturday with Class 6A & 7A.

