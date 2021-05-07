Hoover City Schools gets historic land donation

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover city councilors approved action to move forward with development projects for the city this week. One project also includes donating an historic amount of land to the city school system in preparation for growth.
“Usually when we talk about development, people talk about two things. What’s the impact on schools and what’s the impact on traffic,” said City Councilor Mike Shaw. We really tried to address those things as part of this deal.”
City councilors approved several development measures during Monday’s meeting that would allow for the construction of thousands of homes. The council approved development of 2344 homes on the Everlee property, with restrictions that 600 of those homes serve people who are 55 years or older. The plan to build 2000 of those homes had been a project in development for decades.
Leaders also approved a deal with U.S.S. Real Estate to build 1970 homes off Morgan Road with construction delayed for 7 years or until the Parkway is completed.
“Gives us a chance to build road infrastructure through the corridor and parkway. We see it as a smart way to grow,” said Shaw.
U.S.S Real Estate is responsible for several big developments in the area, including Trace Crossings and the Ross Bridge Community.
That deal also included an historic donation of 100 acres to the school system which could be enough land to build a new high school to accommodate the growth. The site is off Alabama 150. Council leaders say there would still have to be a discussion about funding and rezoning, but securing a spot for a potential school site was an important first step.
Hoover City School leaders released a statement to WBRC about the donation saying:
“Hoover City Schools will assess the impact future growth has on the capacity of our schools and we will collaborate with all stakeholders to determine the best plan to accommodate growth.”
