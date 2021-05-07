Homewood, Oak Mountain, Spain Park advance in AHSAA Soccer Tournament

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - In the Class 6A soccer semifinals, Homewood’s boys and girls soccer teams both advanced to the AHSAA finals on Saturday.
Homewood’s Lady Patriots kept their playoff shutout streak intact Friday in the AHSAA State Championships’ Class 6A girls’ semifinals at Huntsville’s John Hunt Park. The 3-0 win over Southside-Gadsden moved Homewood within one win of a second state title.
Homewood boys (17-3-3) downed Fort Payne 3-0 to claim a berth in the Class 6A championship game Saturday.
For the first time since 2017, a team other than Vestavia Hills High School will win the Class 7A girls’ soccer championship. Oak Mountain (21-3-1) earned a 1-0 victory over the Rebels (18-3-0) in the Class 7A girls’ semifinals Friday. Vestavia won the 7A title in 2018 and 2019 before last year’s AHSAA soccer championships were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oak Mountain’s Kierson McDonald scored the game’s only goal midway through the second half, after the Rebels couldn’t clear the ball after the Eagles’ corner kick attempt.
In 7A boys semifinals, Spain Park (18-1-3) earned a 2-1 victory over city rival Hoover (20-3-0) in a physical game. Spain Park’s Conner Warren scored on a penalty-kick early in the second half for the game-winning goal.
AHSAA Soccer Championships on Saturday:
10am:
Girls 6A: Homewood vs. St. Paul’s
Boys 7A: Spain Park vs. Davidson
12pm:
Girls 7A: Oak Mountain vs. Enterprise
Boys 6A: Homewood vs. McGill-Toolen
