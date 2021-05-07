Homewood, Oak Mountain, Spain Park advance in AHSAA Soccer Tournament

For the first time since 2017, a team other than Vestavia Hills High School will win the Class 7A girls’ soccer championship. Oak Mountain (21-3-1) earned a 1-0 victory over the Rebels (18-3-0) in the Class 7A girls’ semifinals Friday. Vestavia won the 7A title in 2018 and 2019 before last year’s AHSAA soccer championships were cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Oak Mountain’s Kierson McDonald scored the game’s only goal midway through the second half, after the Rebels couldn’t clear the ball after the Eagles’ corner kick attempt.