Gov. Ivey participates in service to honor fallen officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey participated in the Alabama State Fraternal Order of Police Memorial Service Friday, May 7.
The lives of Sergeant Wytasha Carter, Officer Sean Paul Tuder, Officer William Buechner, Deputy Julius Jamal “Jay” Dailey, Investigator Dornell Cousette, Sheriff John “Big John” Williams, Agent Billy Fred Clardy, III, Officer Nick O’Rear, Sergeant Stephen Williams, Assistant Chief Gail Green and Sergeant Parnell Guyton were honored.
Attorney General Steve Marshall, Alabama State FOP President Everette Johnson and Vice President Ron Leek, as well as Alabama FOP officials and loved ones of the fallen members of law enforcement joined Governor Ivey.
