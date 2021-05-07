Father of Carly’s Law namesake supports Ala. medical marijuana bill

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama’s Medical Marijuana bill is now on Governor Ivey’s desk. The bill allows the use of medical marijuana for those suffering certain medical conditions.
A medical marijuana bill has been pushed for years. It died in the past because many feared it would lead to legalized recreational marijuana and other drugs. But now, both republicans and democrats agreed it’s needed.
Dustin Chandler’s now 10-year-old daughter, Carly, suffered regular seizures. In 2014, Carly’s Law was passed to allow the use of CBD oil to help her.
On Friday, her father said she would benefit under the medical marijuana law.
“We are steady now, but when puberty comes along and other issues, there is always that chance there needs to be another option and this just provides that other option,” Chandler said.
The bill will allow people who suffer from cancer, Parkinson’s disease, PTSD, HIV, or sickle cell to purchase a medical cannabis card to buy products at 12 licensed dispensaries in the state. The purchase will be based on a doctor’s recommendation.
“This allows compassionate use to get this to people, consulting with their physician, that truly need it,” Chandler said.
Lawmakers removed menopause and depression as health conditions covered by the bill. The bill faced stiff opposition from state prosecutors and law enforcement who believed it would ultimately lead to recreational use of marijuana.
“I will never be a part of that. In fact, I’m totally against that. I’m for the research and I’m for the compassionate use,” Chandler said.
Chandler said the stories of parents and others are the reason the bill passed the legislature. Chandler said he is exhausted after pushing this for three years. He hoped the dispensaries are not delayed for years and that they can get up and running quickly.
Some lawmakers wanted insurance to cover the cost of the drug because of potentially high cost. Supporters hope costs will drop over time.
