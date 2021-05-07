Eat in the Streets returns in Birmingham for Mother’s Day Weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Birmingham locations will host Eat in the Streets on different days this weekend. Chocolata in downtown Birmingham will be selling Mother’s Day packages on Friday and Saturday.
Downtown - Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 7-9
Pepper Place – ONLY on Friday, May 7
Pizitz Food Hall – ONLY on Saturday, May 8
The City of Birmingham launched Eat in the Streets in the summer of 2020 as a way to allow customers to support businesses, socialize and socially distance while eating outside.
See video: https://youtu.be/e2CXYTYpnOM
See info below for varying times, locations and more for this weekend:
Downtown Birmingham
20th Street North between First and Third Avenues North
Friday, May 7 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Participating restaurants: ZaZa, Paramount, Chocolata, Café DuPont, Helen, Bistro 218 and Elyton Hotel’s Moonshine and The Yard,. (Chocolata will be selling special Mother’s Day gifts.)
On Sunday, May 9, Elyton Hotel will have a Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Moonshine will open at 4 p.m. Also on May 9, ZaZa will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Paramount will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Pizitz Food Hall
Second Avenue North between 19th and 18th Streets North
Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Buy food from Pizitz eateries and enjoy your meal outside.
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Beats by DJ Giani
11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Birmingham Art Crawl
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Science Station with McWane Science Center
5 to 8 p.m. - Live Music by Sean Heninger
7:45 p.m. Movie Night with Sidewalk Cinema and Film (Visitors may bring lawn or game day chairs.)
Pepper Place
29th Street South between Second Avenue South and Third Avenue South
Friday, May 7 from 5 to 9 p.m.
Rick Carter and Johnny Kulinich will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.
