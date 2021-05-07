Eat in the Streets returns in Birmingham for Mother’s Day Weekend

On Sunday, May 9, Elyton Hotel will have a Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Moonshine will open at 4 p.m. Also on May 9, ZaZa will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Paramount will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.