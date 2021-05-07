Eat in the Streets returns in Birmingham for Mother’s Day Weekend

Eat in the Streets returns in Birmingham for Mother’s Day Weekend
Eat in the Streets (Source: City of Birmingham)
By WBRC Staff | May 7, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT - Updated May 7 at 10:37 AM

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Three Birmingham locations will host Eat in the Streets on different days this weekend. Chocolata in downtown Birmingham will be selling Mother’s Day packages on Friday and Saturday.

Downtown - Friday, Saturday and Sunday, May 7-9

Pepper Place – ONLY on Friday, May 7

Pizitz Food Hall – ONLY on Saturday, May 8

The City of Birmingham launched Eat in the Streets in the summer of 2020 as a way to allow customers to support businesses, socialize and socially distance while eating outside.

See video: https://youtu.be/e2CXYTYpnOM

See info below for varying times, locations and more for this weekend:

Downtown Birmingham

20th Street North between First and Third Avenues North

Friday, May 7 from 5 to 10 p.m. and Saturday, May 8 from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Participating restaurants: ZaZa, Paramount, Chocolata, Café DuPont, Helen, Bistro 218 and Elyton Hotel’s Moonshine and The Yard,. (Chocolata will be selling special Mother’s Day gifts.)

On Sunday, May 9, Elyton Hotel will have a Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Moonshine will open at 4 p.m. Also on May 9, ZaZa will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Paramount will be open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pizitz Food Hall

Second Avenue North between 19th and 18th Streets North

Saturday, May 8 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Buy food from Pizitz eateries and enjoy your meal outside.

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Beats by DJ Giani

11 a.m. to 3 p.m. - Birmingham Art Crawl

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Science Station with McWane Science Center

5 to 8 p.m. - Live Music by Sean Heninger

7:45 p.m. Movie Night with Sidewalk Cinema and Film (Visitors may bring lawn or game day chairs.)

Pepper Place

29th Street South between Second Avenue South and Third Avenue South

Friday, May 7 from 5 to 9 p.m.

Rick Carter and Johnny Kulinich will perform from 6 to 9 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.