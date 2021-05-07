Changes coming to DCH vaccination site in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC learned Friday that DCH Regional Medical Center will soon only perform vaccinations there three days a week at its remote site in Tuscaloosa.
That change goes into effect before the end of May.
“We’re not going to be vaccinating on Tuesday and Thursdays just cause the volume is down right now. And we want to keep the staff there busy throughout the day,” said Andy North, a DCH spokesman.
North says COVID-19 vaccinations happening at the hospital’s remote site on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only goes into effect during the week of May 24.
At its peak, the site vaccinated up to 1,200 people a day.
“Right now, we’re closer to 600 to 700 on a good day. And on some days, we’ve been around 3 to 400,” North added.
This also comes at a time when DCH-affiliated hospitals have experienced a rise in patients positive for coronavirus.
Thursday, those hospitals had 23 total patients with the illness.
Those numbers have hovered into the 20s for the past few days.
More than a month ago, they were around 10 or fewer.
“Probably the biggest thing we’ve seen is people are getting sick from these variants or the original and they’ve not been vaccinated,” North went on to say.
The majority of these current COVID-positive patients are 55 and under.
That’s the opposite of when pandemic numbers peaked and more people were sick.
DCH has been getting upwards of 3,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine a week from the state of Alabama.
That number is sure to drop as a result of fewer vaccinations happening in Tuscaloosa.
