Can Alabama help reach President Biden’s goal of 70% with first dose by July 4?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A little more than 32% of people across the state have gotten at least one COVID-19 shot, but President Joe Biden is hoping for at least 70% of the country get one shot by July 4th.
State health leaders said Alabama doesn’t need to have 70% of people with one shot by July, but in order for the country to reach President Biden’s goal, the state’s vaccination rate needs to be higher.
Dr. Karen Landers said the state has the capacity to do it. She said there are more than enough doses, with more than 120,000 coming in weekly.
She said it’s also easy to find. There are around 1,300 providers and she said many are able to do more than 500 shots a day.
Landers said the main reason our vaccination rate does not improve is because people aren’t coming out to get it.
“We have places that are ready to do this and will flex in terms of staff to get this done and to accomplish this, but right now, we literally have to have people come in and take the vaccine,” Landers said.
Landers said while reaching President Biden’s goal depends on people getting the shot, the state is still working to help improve the vaccination rate by releasing campaigns with public figures to help encourage it.
