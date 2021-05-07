Businesses deal with shortages ahead of Mother’s Day rush

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Now is the time to go ahead and finalize your Mother’s Day plans because business owners say they’re dealing with the ripple effect of COVID-19.
Norton’s Florist in downtown Birmingham is celebrating 100 years of serving customers this Mother’s Day and inside, flower arrangements line the shelves as workers prepare bouquets for delivery.
“We were thinking that maybe we wouldn’t have as many sales, but they’re coming in hot and heavy,” said Cameron Pappas, Co-Owner, Norton’s Florists.
Pappas is happy to see the uptick in business, but the location is feeling the ripple effect of COVID-19. Fewer flowers were imported from South America this year because the supply was low. Pappas cited labor shortages, weather impact, and planting fewer flowers during the pandemic.
“It threw off the production calendar landing right at Mother’s Day and we’re expecting shortages in May, June, July and we’re hoping it catches up August,” said Pappas.
The florist says it’s asking customers to allow them to swap out flowers in bouquets if they run out of what the customer originally requested.
Restaurant owners preparing for Mother’s Day outings are dealing with a different kind of shortage - limited staff.
“Yeah, we’re short staffed. I hired one person who will start next week and hired another person this week. We’re kinda getting over that hump,” said Robert Lynn, Executive Chef, Owner of Roots & Revelry.
But some of the employees won’t start until after the rush of Mother’s Day weekend - that’s been booked since two weeks ago at Roots & Revelry. The owner says they don’t plan to change the business model before Sunday, they just plan to get it done.
“You work longer hours, and work faster. And make it happen. There’s no stop,” said Lynn.
The owner of Roots & Revelry said even though they are booked, they may be able to accommodate small parties that come later in the day Sunday.
The owner of Norton’s says people can still come and shop for arrangements. They’re not sold out and they do have other items in the store that you could get to celebrate your mom.
