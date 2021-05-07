Birmingham police looking for missing Gardendale woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are asking for help locating a missing Gardendale woman.
Vanessa Ricuarte, 32, was last seen Thursday around noon on 23rd Street South in Birmingham.
Police say Ricuarte suffers from a mental condition that might alter her judgement and she may have ended up near the 8th Court South area.
She was last seen wearing blue pants, a green jacket, green tennis shoes. Ricuarte’s hair shaved in the back. Police say she is 4′11″ and around 115 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Birmingham police.
