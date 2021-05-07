Alabama court clears way for suit over Texas woman’s death

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - The Alabama Supreme Court is clearing the way for a lawsuit over the death of a Texas woman who killed herself after claiming she was raped while attending the University of Alabama.
The court ruled Friday that a wrongful death suit filed by the parents of Megan Rondini wasn’t barred by the fact that she took her own life.
The decision came as a federal judge is considering the suit against the alleged attacker. WBRC FOX6 News is withholding his name because he has not been charged criminally.
The young woman accused the man of sexual assault before taking her own life months later in 2016. The decision said the man maintains the two had consensual sexual relations. He was not charged with a crime.