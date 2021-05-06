West Ala. man sentenced for killing man, victim believed there was voodoo curse

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing a man.
Herman Diaz Diego of Mexico City, Mexico was shot and killed in April of 2019. His body was left in the middle of a Pickens County Road.
Authorities say Zocimo Hernandez and Diego knew each other and got into an argument.
“This was purportedly Diego believing that Hernandez had placed a voodoo curse on him,” said 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin.
Diego was reported missing the following morning by his boss who had become concerned when he didn’t show for work at a chicken processing plant in Mississippi.
Investigators found Diego’s vehicle, abandoned near the Northport Walmart. There was blood in the vehicle.
After an extensive investigation, investigators developed Hernandez as a suspect. He was later interviewed by investigators, one of which acted as an interpreter, where he confessed to the murder and the theft of Diego’s vehicle. Investigators later recovered the handgun used in the murder, near Zocimo’s home in the Moundville area.
Under the terms of the agreement, Hernandez will be required to serve 15 years in custody before being eligible for parole. Upon completion of the sentence, he will be subject to deportation.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.