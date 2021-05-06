WBRC TV Photojournalist Vincent Parker wins Murrow Award

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - WBRC FOX6 Photojournalist Vincent Parker has won a Regional Edward R. Murrow Award for Excellence in Video.
Parker submitted a video called, “The World is Watching” that highlighted the incredible unity across Birmingham following the death of George Floyd and the push for social justice.
Awarded by the Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA), the Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards pay tribute to important and high-impact local journalism and are among the most prestigious awards in the news industry. Regional winners automatically advance to the national Edward R. Murrow Awards, which are expected to be announced in July.
“I am super excited to win an Edward R. Murrow Award. To be able to say I am an Edward R. Murrow-winning photojournalist means the world to me. I thank those who chose “The World is Watching” story as a winner. I wanted the world to see the true Birmingham and how the citizens of all races came together that day to literally paint a different picture of the city I call home. Thank you again!” Parker said.
“During a year when journalists have faced intense challenges, including a global pandemic, racial reckoning and a divided political season, WBRC Fox6 News Photojournalist Vincent Parker consistently delivered high quality, distinctive and moving imagery in our local news stories,” said Shannon Isbell, News Director of WBRC FOX6 News. “I am proud that his exceptional work was recognized today.”
You can watch his entry here – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPtTHIRFejk
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.