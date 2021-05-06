Tuscaloosa County EMA honors volunteers

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa County EMA couldn’t accomplish many of the things it’s working on without the help of volunteers.
On Thursday night, it’s celebrating unsung heroes who have helped emergency operations through recent disasters and the coronavirus pandemic.
“I am 73 years old and still going strong,” said Eddie Lary. For the past 25 years, Lary has used his strength and talents as a ham radio operator. He volunteers with Tuscaloosa County EMA.
Lary and other volunteers like him are being recognized Thursday night.
“Those guys and ladies have a love for helping the people. When a tornado comes through, or a flood, ice storms, power outages and different things, people need help,” said Lary.
The role of the EMA and the needs from its volunteers changed over the past year due to coronavirus.
“We had to shift gears and start doing more things that the EMA and other agencies need. We had people actually sewing those masks that were mandatory,” said Lary.
More than 70 people volunteered with the EMA from April 2020 to April 2021.
They helped with sewing masks, organizing a warehouse with PPE to distribute to first responders and nursing homes, distributing donated food boxes and made COVID-19 vaccine appointments on the phone and in person at the pop-up sites.
“We deploy into these areas and try to supply communications. We’ve loaded supplies, unloaded supplies, we’ve helped out a lot during the COVID crisis,” said Lary.
The dinner honoring volunteers was hosted at the Alabama Fire College.
