Tigers for Tomorrow: Wild weekends are here

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - In an effort to bring more education to the community, Tigers For Tomorrow is partnering with Amazing Exotics every second weekend of the month from May-October. Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there will be a variety of encounters, educational experiences and speakers.
Susan Steffens, Executive Director for Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve, says, “This is fun for the entire family, especially the new Sloth Encounter, which will be by appointment only one weekend a month Friday, Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m. This is a 30-minute private VIP educational Sloth Experience. The cost is $300 for up to four people then $50 per person after that.”
The experience will be for a maximum of 10 people with guests able to enter the sloth’s habitat, feed, pet, and be face-to-face with a sloth.
Susan says, “This an amazing photo opportunity. In addition, we will have reptile talks and capybara encounters.”
Tigers For Tomorrow will be open to the public from now through December on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Masks must be worn in the preserve around the Big Cats!
Admission is $15 for adults, and children ages 4-11 are $7.50. Children 3 and under are free! No reservations are needed, and the preserve is closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Private tours available by appointment Tuesday-Sunday for $200 minimum (four people) and $30/person in addition to the initial four people.
For directions or additional information, visit their website. The preserve is located along the Etowah-Dekalb County line in Northeast Alabama.
