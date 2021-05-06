Sunshine for the next several days, rain returns late Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are getting started on this Thursday morning with mostly clear skies.
Temperatures are coming in the 40s to 50s this morning.
Accutrack radar is nice and quiet across Alabama and across the southeast.
The next 24 hours shows mostly clear skies going into 9 a.m., with temps in the low to mid 60s.
By this afternoon, temperatures are expected to warm into the mid to upper 70s, under mostly sunny skies.
Tonight a weak cold front could bring us some brief showers. Our model data shows some storms rolling through the heart of our area near 10 o’clock tonight.
Friday morning’s lows will likely bottom out in the 40s to 50s under mostly clear skies.
Friday afternoon should be awesome for getting outside and going for a walk or run, with highs in the 70s and mostly sunny skies.
Mother’s Day weekend is shaping up to be pretty nice for mom. Look for mostly clear skies on Saturday, with highs in the low 80s. Sunday will likely bring a few more clouds during the day, with a chance of rain and thunderstorms by late Sunday night.
Rain and storms are expected to continue into Monday morning, with scattered showers lingering into Tuesday and Wednesday.
We could get anywhere from a half inch to over an inch of rainfall in our area through midweek.
Our extended forecast shows that slight chance of rain for tonight, but a lot of sunshine for the next several days and scattered storms Monday through midweek next week.
