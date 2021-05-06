Stillman College partnership provides access to HIV, AIDS and STI testing and care

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Five Horizons, a healthcare group focused on HIV, AIDS and sexually transmitted diseases, has opened a healthcare office on the campus of Stillman College .
People working in that partnership say it’s already making a difference
“Talking about sex and safe sex practices isn’t something that a lot of people are comfortable with. But we know that it’s happening and so that’s why we’re here,” said Derrick Steverson, the director of community partnerships for Stillman College.
He’s happy the school is working with Five Horizons.
The group now operates a full-time satellite office on campus to help students.
They have been able to get testing and information and testing about HIV, AIDS and other sexually transmitted infections there since January.
“Young African-American males and females ages 13 to 29 are by far at the highest risk of contracting HIV relative to other population groups in Alabama,” Billy Kilpatrick, Five Horizons CEO told WBRC.
This initiative, called the Five Spot By Five Horizon, is the only one of its kind at a Historically Black College or University in Alabama.
Students who test positive can get low-cost medical care through Five Horizons.
“A lot of students are coming from a lot of rural counties and there’s not a lot of access to STI testing and that’s one of main reasons we’re here on campus to give them access to get testing done,” Steverson added.
Five Horizons also operates a clinic in downtown Tuscaloosa where students who test positive at Five Spot can go to receive medical care.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.