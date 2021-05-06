Report: Judson College board of trustees vote to close school

MARION, Ala. (WBRC) - The Judson College board of trustees voted May 6 to close the 183-year-old institution according to The Alabama Baptist.
The vote follows months of fundraising to try and keep the college open. In December 2020, WBRC reported Judson had raised more than $500,000.
The Alabama Baptist reported 18 members of the 24-member board voted in favor of suspending academic operations and to move through an orderly closing through Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
According to The Alabama Baptist only about 80 students are registered for the fall, down from 145 in December.
What happens next?
Next steps include completing the summer-related terms and then discontinuing academic operation after July 31, closing residence halls May 31 and moving immediately into an orderly shutdown with a phased workforce reduction, Judson President Mark Tew told The Alabama Baptist.
