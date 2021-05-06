Miles College Golf Team Wins DII National Championship

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College, no stranger to conference championship football titles, now has the best Division II golf team in the nation. The Golden Bears won the PGA Works Collegiate Golf Championship by 21 strokes. Miles president Bobbie Knight noted the team had never even played the tournament before. “I love it when they work so incredibly hard, they’re very professional and they have the best golf coach in the nation,” said Knight just before a celebration for the team which returned from Florida Thursday afternoon.
Head Coach Leonard Smoot has lead the program since its inception just eight years ago, and is clearly proud of his squad. “I told them, I said, ‘you just got to believe, if I’m hard on you, trust it’s about you becoming a better man,” said Smoot, a former marine.
Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin says as proud as he is of the athletic accomplishment, he is glad to see the team develop on and off the course.
“The main thing [is] that our kids are graduating, our kids are dominating on the golf course and our kids are gonna be better and productive young men when they leave,” said Ruffin.
