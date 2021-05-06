Miles College Golf Team Wins DII National Championship

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Miles College, no stranger to conference championship football titles, now has the best Division II golf team in the nation. The Golden Bears won the PGA Works Collegiate Golf Championship by 21 strokes. Miles president Bobbie Knight noted the team had never even played the tournament before. “I love it when they work so incredibly hard, they’re very professional and they have the best golf coach in the nation,” said Knight just before a celebration for the team which returned from Florida Thursday afternoon.