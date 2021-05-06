McAdory Middle School on lockdown following threat

McCalla, Ala. (WBRC) - McAdory Middle School is on lockdown following a message received about someone threatening the school.
“McAdory Middle School received a message about someone wanting to cause harm to the school. The facility was immediately placed on lockdown as a precaution. All MMS students are safe and the building is secured. Law Enforcement is also at the school investigating. We will communicate directly with parents when the lockdown is lifted,” said Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin.
We will update this breaking news story.
