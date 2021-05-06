Man shot and killed in Brighton Wednesday night, woman injured

BRIGHTON, Ala. (WBRC) - Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in Brighton.
Officers were patrolling near 7th Avenue Wednesday night around 10:47 when they heard more shots being fired nearby. Deputies went to 8th Avenue where they found a man, lying next to his vehicle. He had been shot to death.
Shortly afterwards, deputies received a call that a woman suffering from a possible gunshot wound, arrived at UAB hospital. She reported her injuries happened in the Brighton area. Authorities say her injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
According to witnesses at the 8th Avenue location, they heard shots fired and then saw a white car leave the scene. Almost immediately afterwards, Sheriff’s Office personnel arrived on the scene to find the man.
Anyone with information about this shooting, please call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 205-325-1450, or you may call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.
