Hershey’s Chocolate Shell topping recalled

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hershey Company has voluntary recalled some Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping.
The 1,700 bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath Shell Topping which is made with almonds. The topping comes in a 7.25-oz. (205g) bottle with UPC (346000).
The FDA said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they eat the topping.
The products were shipped nationwide between April 15 and May 3, 2021 and bear the product code 25JSAS1. Pictures of the product are available on www.thehersheycompany.comExternal Link Disclaimer.
Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products purchased before April 15, 2021 are not included in this recall. No other Shell Topping flavors or products distributed by Hershey are involved in this situation.
There have been no reports of illness or injury to date.
Consumers who purchased Hershey’s Chocolate Shell Topping products after April 15 with lot code 25JSAS1 should not consume the product and should contact Hershey Consumer Relations for a full refund by calling 1-866-528-6848 Monday through Friday from (9 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST) or visit www.askhershey.comExternal Link Disclaimer.
