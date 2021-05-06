Fort Jackson apologizes for SC school bus hijacking, trainee arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Fort Jackson military officials have apologized for the hijacking of a Richland Two school bus loaded with elementary school children on Thursday morning.
A soldier in training has been arrested after he hijacked the school bus with a M4 rifle, police said.
Thankfully, no one was hurt in the incident, which lasted for about an hour.
Fort Jackson Commander Brig. Gen. Milford H. Beagle Jr. said the trainee has been at Fort Jackson for three weeks. His counselors on post said he was “very quiet.”
The suspect has not yet been named, but he is a 23-year-old from New Jersey, Beagle said.
“There is nothing that leads us to believe, through his counseling and his screening records coming in, that this had anything to do with harming others, harming himself, or anything that links to any other type of nefarious activities,” Beagle said.
Leaders believe he was trying to get home.
The commander added “there are better ways to deal with that.”
The trainee’s rifle was not loaded, Fort Jackson officials confirmed.
“But to those in the community -- those on the bus would not have known that,” he said. “In training, no ammunition is issued three weeks in.”
Beagle apologized to the community and took responsibility for the base’s failure to be accountable for all their trainees.
“Because the outcome potentially could have been much worse,” he said. “We are thankful, very grateful that it was not. But that leads me to what procedures to change here in the future so we don’t have an incident of this nature.”
The suspect is expected to face multiple counts of kidnapping charges.
Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.
Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.