Father, son allege sexual misconduct at a Walker County high school

The 14 year old says he no longer wants to go to school there and dad says, “The principals, I tried to call them a couple of times to get them to do something with these boys because they were both still playing ball. They were going to school. They were doing their everyday lifestyle that they do and my son quit the band, he quit the baseball team and he isn’t doing anything that he was doing prior to this happening to him. He’s having to go to counseling. He’s having to do therapy once a week. Everything he was doing, his whole lifestyle has come to a complete stop.”