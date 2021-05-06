Father, son allege sexual misconduct at a Walker County high school

WALKER Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Rough housing or crossing the line? A father and his son claim a student who is a legal adult at a Walker County high school engaged in inappropriate sexual behavior involving the 14-year-old boy in the dressing area after baseball practice.
The dad complained to the school and filed a report with the Sheriff’s Department. Before you continue, some of the details are not appropriate for children to read.
This father and his son want justice after they allege inappropriate sexual behavior. They said it happened in January after a baseball practice at a Walker County school.
The 14 year old says he no longer wants to go to school there and dad says, “The principals, I tried to call them a couple of times to get them to do something with these boys because they were both still playing ball. They were going to school. They were doing their everyday lifestyle that they do and my son quit the band, he quit the baseball team and he isn’t doing anything that he was doing prior to this happening to him. He’s having to go to counseling. He’s having to do therapy once a week. Everything he was doing, his whole lifestyle has come to a complete stop.”
The Walker County Schools Code of Conduct clearly states, “soliciting sex or even sexual touching is a class three offense.”
“One of the boys came up to me and backed me into my locker and asked me if I had ever had sex. I told him that I hadn’t and that I was 14 and I didn’t do that and he said, ‘You’re a freshman right?’ and I said, ‘Yeah.’ and he said, ‘You’re going to have to be (BLEEP) F’ed up the butt.”
The next time they had practice the 14 year old said about the student, who is a legal adult, “He grabbed my waist and threw his stuff all over my leg - the other boy had like his arms around me so I couldn’t move.”
Sarah Verser: ”So it was two boys?”
14 year old: “So one boy had me pinned by my locker that Friday and the other one had me by my waist so I couldn’t get away.”
Sarah: ”Was this skin to skin?”
14 year old: “No. Like he had his baseball pants on.”
Sarah: “Was he moving his penis on you?”
14 year old: “Yes. Like rubbing it on me.”
Sarah: “What were you saying at the time?”
14 year old: “Quit and I moved.”
Sarah: “What was going through your mind?”
14 year old: “Why me? Why did they do that to me?
WBRC reached out to the principal, over the phone. He told me he was not aware of the impact the incident was having on the 14 year old who has not been back to school since. He also told me he couldn’t comment on any discipline for the students involved and referred me to the Superintendent of Walker County Schools.
I made several attempts to reach Dr. Dennis Willingham for comment. The Walker County Sheriff’s Department confirmed deputies were investigating what happened after that baseball practice. So far there are no charges.
”Because my kid felt one of the most disgusting things that he’s ever felt.”
We never got a call back, but we did get an email from the school system lawyers saying in part: “The Walker County Schools provide a quality education to ensure student success, including access to safe schools. Federal law prohibits school officials from commenting on student discipline.”
According to the State and the U.S. Departments of Education, federal law also requires schools to report incidents of violence and harassment so you the public can see what’s going on in your child’s school.
U.S. Department of Education webpage on discipline: https://safesupportivelearning.ed.gov/discipline-compendium/choose-type/all/all
WBRC reached out to the State Department of Education and so far the school has not reported the sexual harassment incident.
The school system has until June 10 to report the incident to the State Department of Education. As for the father and son they say they came to us hoping to encourage other students to come forward and to help prevent it from happening again.
