Fairfield firefighters detain arson and burglary suspect

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WBRC) - Fairfield firefighters held a man suspected of arson and burglary until Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputies were able to arrive on the scene.
Firefighters were returning to the station the morning of May 5 after putting out an earlier fire when they noticed a fire inside an enclosed porch of another home in the 500 block of Court B.
They stopped to put out the new fire and saw Christopher Ali, 21, on the porch of the abandoned home. Authorities say Ali ran from the scene and the firefighters pursued. They were able to catch and detain Ali until deputies arrived.
Ali is charged with 2nd degree Burglary and 2nd degree Arson.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.