Face coverings optional for Hoover City Schools graduations, summer programs

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover City Schools’ leaders announced masks and face coverings will be optional for graduation ceremonies and summer programs and activities.
Here is the full release from HCS:
We are truly grateful for everyone’s willingness to work with us through this challenging year. As we near the end of our school year and begin working on our 2021-22 school year, we wanted to provide a few updates.
- Both Hoover High School and Spain Park High School’s graduation ceremonies will be outdoors this year, and masks and facial coverings will be optional. While masks are not mandatory, other safety protocols such as social distancing for the graduates will be in place.
- Starting June 1, masks will be optional at our summer programs and activities.
- We ask that parents monitor their children’s symptoms and screen them at home before sending them to school.
The accomplishments of our students and employees throughout this year have been extraordinary. As State and County guidelines are updated, we will continue to establish COVID procedures for the upcoming school year. At this time, we anticipate masks will be optional for the 2021-22 school year.
As always, your support and patience have not gone unnoticed.
