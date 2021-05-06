CDC projects steep drop in COVID-19 cases by July

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Could the worst of the COVID pandemic be behind us? The CDC said there could be a steep decline in cases by July. But, top doctors in the state of Alabama and Jefferson County said it’s possible but a lot has to happen first.
Alabama State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said the state is seeing less than 200 positive cases of COVID a day. That is way down from a month ago where numbers topped 3,000..
“There are a lot of assumptions that have to go right for us to do that,” Harris said.
Those assumptions include more people will get vaccinated and if people continue to wear their face masks without any statewide health order.
“If we don’t get a larger number of people vaccinated we will be vulnerable by next fall,” Dr. Mark Wilson, Jefferson County Department of Health Public Health Officer said.
Dr. Wilson said in Jefferson County a large number of people were infected with COVID and recovered. They have temporary immunity but that may not last if they don’t see more people getting shots. The state is looking for ways to increase vaccinations. Some states have turned to incentives. Dr. Harris said they have discussed it but there are now plans for government agencies to offer incentives.
“I think it makes a lot more sense for people outside of government to do incentives. Whether it’s a school or entertainment facility or business. Those make a lot more sense,” Harris said.
To get more people vaccinated Dr. Wilson believed they must reach out to people in smaller communities.
“I think we are going to have to have a small grassroots vaccination effort within communities to catch people where they are,” Wilson said.
Vaccinations have slowed in Alabama. 2.5 million have gotten at least one shot. 1.1 million are fully vaccinated. Harris and Wilson are both concerned about the drop in vaccination numbers which will make it harder to see a big drop in COVID cases by July.
