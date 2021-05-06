Buying a home? What to know before you start looking

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Right now, we are living in a sellers’ market when it comes to home sales. According to the National Association of Realtors, in March of 2021, the median single-family home in the United States sold for a record $335,000 compared to $261,500 in March of 2019. Not to mention houses are selling twice as fast and not on the market long, which means buyers’ need to be prepared to be able to make an offer as quickly as possible.