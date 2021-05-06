Body of missing USM student found in Dauphin Island, Ala.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The body of a University of Southern Mississippi student who was last seen on a sandbar near Dauphin Island, Ala. has been found.
According to WPMI NBC 15 News, Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said the body of Robert Brent was found earlier Wednesday by Dauphin Island police and fire & rescue approximately 6 miles west of the West End Beach parking lot.
Brent, of Yazoo City, was last seen on a sandbar in the Gulf of Mexico near Dauphin Island before 6 p.m. Sunday. His friends told rescue crews that Brent could not swim.
Several agencies began a search for Brent, including the U.S. Coast Guard, Air Station New Orleans and the Dauphin Island police and fire departments.
USM issued this statement after Brent’s disappearance:
“We are all terribly saddened by the news regarding Southern Miss student Rob Brent, and we have offered his family, friends and loved ones our heart-felt prayers and support.” - Dr. Dee Dee Anderson, Vice President for Student Affairs.
Collier said Brent’s family had been notified.
