B’ham police ask for public assistance to find missing 32-year-old Gardendale woman

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is asking for assistance from the public to find a missing Gardendale woman.
32-year-old Vanessa Andrea Ricuarte was last seen Thursday around 12 p.m. in the 1100 block of 23rd Street South. Police say she was wearing blue pants, a green jacket, green tennis shoes and her hair is shaved in the back. Ricuarte is 4′11″ and around 115 pounds.
Officials say she may be around the 2300 block of 8th Court South.
Ricuarte suffers from a mental condition that may alter her judgement and her behavior.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Vanessa Ricuarte is asked to please contact the Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Section at 205-297-8413 or dial 911.
