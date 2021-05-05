Who to call in Birmingham when storm drains are clogged

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuesday’s heavy rains overwhelmed local storm drains that may have been already overloaded with debris.
A viewer let us know that some roads were overrun with floodwaters in Eastlake, sharing photos on social media.
The photos showed an area of 2nd Avenue covered by water and the resident says that’s where a storm drain was blocked. Things like tree debris, litter, leaves and grass can clog storm drains over time if they are not cleaned.
A spokesperson for the city says they send crews out to check drains and try to prevent flooding weekly; however a city councilman says with 99 neighborhoods in Birmingham, they might miss a few and they appreciate any concerned residents calling 311 and reporting issues to address.
“[We] encourage people when they call 311 to also provide their contact information. Ask for a confirmation number when you call 311 so that you can call back later with that confirmation number and follow up on that case,” said Darrell O’Quinn, Birmingham City Council District 5.
The area on Second Avenue was cleared this morning; it turned out to be a blockage that a city worker took care of quickly.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.