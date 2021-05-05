Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office warns of coronavirus relief scam

TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies say scammers are using coronavirus and the promise of a big payoff to take advantage of people.
“The scams are ever changing and the scammers will adapt to whatever circumstances related to current events,” said Jessica McDainiel, a spokeswoman for the department. Few things are as current in society right now as coronavirus.
That’s why the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Department posted a warning Monday on the department’s Facebook page about a COVID-19 Relief Payment scam.
“They tried to tell the victim that they would receive up to $150,000 in funds,” McDaniel continued.
She said the scammer wanted personal information from the individual they called on the phone, as well as account numbers.
That person didn’t fall for the scam.
Instead, they called the Sheriff’s department, in case more people here were also getting these same phone calls.
“We just wanted to go ahead and put the information out so that hopefully no one will fall victim to it,” McDaniel added.
Deputies don’t have any reports of anyone here falling for this scam.
McDaniel suggested you can avoid this by staying up to date on scams in the area by checking with local law enforcement.
She also warned people against sharing personal information with someone on the phone that you did not contact yourself.
