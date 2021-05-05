Sheriff: Missouri man accused of FB scheme, Etowah co. victim targeted

ETOWAH CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A Missouri man has been arrested on Theft of Property charges, accused of setting up a Facebook scheme to take thousands of dollars from victims.
Sheriff Jonathan Horton said Daniel Christian Sewell, 44, of Columbia, Missouri is charged with first degree Theft by Deception which is a felony.
Investigators said Sewell used a fishing site on Facebook to exploit an Etowah County victim for the amount of $3400. Sewell is being investigated in several other states for the same crimes that all have the same dollar values for each crime.
Investigators from Callaway County, Missouri have cases pending on Sewell and aided in his arrest.
Sewell is in custody and is being held at Callaway County Jail in Missouri and is awaiting extradition.
