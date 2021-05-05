Old Tuscaloosa elementary school building could be turned into a Health Hub

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A healthcare hub in Tuscaloosa could soon be operating inside the old Stillman Heights Elementary School building.
“For our students to be highly successful, we need to support them inside school and outside school. And we are always looking for partners to support students and our families,” Superintendent of Tuscaloosa City Schools Dr. Mike Daria told WBRC.
The state awarded the city of Tuscaloosa $750,000 to create a community hub inside Stillman Heights. That money would help renovate some rooms there for more than just educational purposes.
“What we’re doing with our money is retrofitting those classrooms as a medical site for screening people who may need testing. COVID-19 testing, COVID-19 vaccinations or other health-related or infectious diseases,” said LaPerry Howell with the city of Tuscaloosa told city councilors Tuesday.
Groups like Maude Whatley Health Services and Indian Rivers Mental Health could provide some of those services. But the hub would also offer youth services, education, mental health awareness and homeless prevention services. according to Howell.
“The school system approached us about this partnership. And it addresses many different needs for them across many different spectrums,” Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox added.
”We could have our community partners in one area, one building to provide those wrap around services for our students and their families,” Daria went on to say.
Some of the people involved in this community hub will tour the Stillman Heights Building later this month. Daria said they are at least a year away from those additional services being offered in that building.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.