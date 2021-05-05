Mal Moore Memorial Golf Tournament starts Thursday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Mal Moore Memorial Golf Tournament kicks off Thursday in Tuscaloosa. There’s a special charity auction also going on related to it that will benefit the Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama.
All proceeds help their affordable after school and summer programs for children.
“You are looking at a year supply of donuts from Krispy Kreme. If you are the avid Alabama fan, we have great stuff for you too. We have signed footballs by Coach Nick Saban and three UA first round NFL draft players. You won’t find that anywhere else,” said Kim Turner. CEO Boys & Girls Club of West Alabama CEO”.
Visit here to find out how to bid on something.
