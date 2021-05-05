Grand opening of Alabaster Veterans Center

ALABASTER, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new center in Shelby County to help veterans get support for personal and Veteran-related needs.
Tuesday the Alabaster Veterans Center (AVC), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization opened. It’s a no-cost resource for veterans.
“The Alabaster Veterans Center is going to be a wonderful resource for the Veterans in the greater Alabaster area,” said Alabama Department of Veterans Affairs (ADVA) Commissioner Davis. “The partnership between American Legion Post 138 and the City of Alabaster is a true example of what is possible when there is a shared priority to help serve Veterans.”
The AVC will allow Veterans in Shelby County to utilize and find the resources needed to navigate the many available programs, including job fairs, health screenings, employment seminars, and linking Veterans to health and educational benefits through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Tuesday’s grand opening completed a mission spanning nearly a year. The Alabaster City Council approved a resolution allowing American Legion Post 138 to utilize the city building, located on 1st Street SW, and organize and ultimately establish the AVC.
There is also an ADVA’s Veterans Service Office in Columbiana.
