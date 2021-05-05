Flooding remains a problem at Homewood apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A lot of apartment residents at The Crescent at Lakeshore spent much of the day getting their home and belongings dried out after a major flood sent many running to higher ground.
Flooding remains a problem in the area, being so close to Shades Creek.
“When that much water comes, there is only so much you can do about it,” Evan Brettrager said.
The Homewood Fire Department moved quickly as the water started to leave Shades Creek. “When we started to see it initially start to flood. We started a voluntary evacuation. Of course there are some people not willing to leave off hand,” Lt. Mark Shannon said.
The fire department’s boat rescue crew carried 15 people out of the apartment complex.
“There is so much water running off from the mountain. It’s running off from the storm drainage inside the city and above us where the rain comes from. The water ways can’t handle that much rain,” Lt Shannon said.
There is a flood gauge at the apartment complex. Water comes out of the Shades Creek at 12 feet, It floods the back part of the apartment complex at 16 feet. Tuesday the gauge hit 18 feet 21 inches.
“I would highly suggest you move your vehicle to higher ground. Anything in your apartment of value go ahead and move it so you don’ t get stuck in there because the water moves very quickly,” Shannon said.
The city tries to keep the creek and storm drains free of debris. And points out that Shades Creek travels through other municipalities as well and they must also do their part.
