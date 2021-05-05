Flooding causes late start at Mountain Brook Jr. High

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Mountain Brook Junior High is still drying out after flood water got into the building following heavy rain Tuesday.
School principal, Donald Clayton, said the day started off as normal.
But as rain started falling harder over Mountain Brook, drains in the school’s parking lot couldn’t handle the extra water, which flowed right into the school.
“It did get up pretty high in the parking lot. I think knee is pretty appropriate. Actually, when I got out into the parking lot, our two assistant principals were out there clearing drains so that it could flow through and probably saved a lot more water advancement into the building,” Clayton explained.
He said the water flooded into the main portions of the building, including the lunchroom and auditorium.
“We had teachers, they rallied the staff members, the custodial staff is incredible. They cleared tings out, made it safe for the students to transition classes. It’s a miracle, but it looked great this morning and so we were ready to roll,” Clayton said.
Students were able to transition to their sixth period classes where they were held until the end of the day, unable to make it to their seventh period classes.
Dismissal was staggered so students could get to their lockers in smaller groups before heading out of the building.
But Mr. Clayton admits things were quite hectic for about an hour after school.
“But we have a great support staff here, we have a great community that understands, we have a great relationship with our community and they understand and they trust and work with us and I think that’s what makes things like this work successfully and why we can come into the building today and get right back at it because it really is a team effort,” Clayton said.
School resumed at 10 o’clock Wednesday morning, so teachers and staff could ensure everything was working before students arrived.
Mr. Clayton said other than carpet in the front office, there wasn’t damage done to the rest building.
He said the parts of the building that did have carpet will actually be replaced anyway when construction on the school starts at the end of the month.
