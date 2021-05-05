Flood waters impact Shelby County school facilities, students expected to return Thursday

SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Shelby County School leaders expect students across the district can return to class Thursday, after dealing with serious flooding issues following Tuesday’s storm.
Flood waters swamped the parking lot of the Shelby County Instructional Services Center. The water was so high during Tuesday, flooded cars left in the parking lot.
24 hours later, a thick layer of mud was left behind that crews worked to clear Wednesday. District leaders say a clogged drainage ditch nearby may have worsened the flooding.
The water made its way inside the building too.
“One of the rooms that was probably knee deep was the computer lab,” said Cindy Warner, Shelby County Schools.
District leaders say the flood waters drenched the main servers in the facility which help run school operations. Students were forced to work remotely.
“It impacted services at all schools. We had no internet. No phones. No nothing. Nothing until we could get those servers back up,” said Warner.
The district says by Wednesday afternoon, they were able to reboot servers and start reconnecting to each school site and expect students to return to class Thursday.
“The fact that we’re able to get those back up and running is a huge blessing,” said Warner.
Leaders say there was slight damage at few other schools, but nothing significant, the damage at the Services Center was the worst of it.
