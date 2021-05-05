FIRST ALERT: Decreasing cloud cover Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It was super busy in the weather center yesterday. We can be thankful for quiet weather over the next several days. We recorded a lot of rainfall across Central Alabama yesterday producing numerous flash flood warnings. Many locations recorded rainfall totals over 3-4 inches. Some of the hardest hit spots were right here in parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties where rainfall totals added up between 5-7 inches. Any flooding that is occurring now should slowly reside today thanks to dry conditions expected for most of the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar showing most of the rain and storms are along the Gulf Coast and pushing away from us. We are still dealing with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning. We are waiting on northerly winds today that will bring in some drier and cooler air. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this morning. We can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle south of I-20 this morning, but most of us will remain dry. Clouds should decrease by this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures should be comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity levels are also expected to drop throughout the day. Plan for northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.