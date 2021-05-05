FIRST ALERT: Decreasing cloud cover Wednesday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good Wednesday morning! It was super busy in the weather center yesterday. We can be thankful for quiet weather over the next several days. We recorded a lot of rainfall across Central Alabama yesterday producing numerous flash flood warnings. Many locations recorded rainfall totals over 3-4 inches. Some of the hardest hit spots were right here in parts of Jefferson and Shelby counties where rainfall totals added up between 5-7 inches. Any flooding that is occurring now should slowly reside today thanks to dry conditions expected for most of the day. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar showing most of the rain and storms are along the Gulf Coast and pushing away from us. We are still dealing with a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures are mostly in the 60s this morning. We are waiting on northerly winds today that will bring in some drier and cooler air. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky this morning. We can’t rule out a stray shower or sprinkle south of I-20 this morning, but most of us will remain dry. Clouds should decrease by this afternoon giving way to a partly cloudy sky. Temperatures should be comfortable with highs in the mid 70s. Humidity levels are also expected to drop throughout the day. Plan for northwest winds at 5-10 mph with gusts near 15 mph.
Barons Baseball This Evening: Barons Baseball had to cancel their opening game last night due to heavy rain and severe weather. They will play a double header today starting at 4:45 p.m. No delays are expected today! Weather should remain dry with a partly cloudy sky. Plan for temperatures to start in the lower 70s and cool into the 60s during the evening. You might want to grab a light jacket to stay warm if you plan on attending the game. Overnight lows are forecast to drop into the lower 50s tonight.
Thursday’s Forecast: Thursday is shaping up to be a beautiful day! We’ll start off the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. We should see plenty of sunshine with northwest winds at 5-10 mph. Humidity levels will remain low. Plan for high temperatures to warm into the low to mid 70s. We want to give everyone a first alert for the small chance for a few showers in northwest Alabama Thursday evening between 6-10 p.m. A weak cold front is expected to move through north Alabama giving way to increasing cloud cover for areas north of I-20. There’s a small chance we could see a few showers develop with the front, but it won’t last for long. I think we will trend too dry to support much rainfall, but we’ll introduce the tiny chance just in case something develops. Best spots to see increasing clouds and a few showers will be in parts of northwest Alabama such as Marion, Lamar, Winston, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties.
Cool Friday: Friday is shaping up to be dry and cool. Temperatures will likely remain below average. We’ll start the day chilly with most of us in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s. Our average high/low for early May is 80°F/58°F.
Weekend Forecast: The weekend involves some changes in the weather pattern. We’ll go from sunny and cool to cloudy and warm. Saturday is looking like our best day to be outdoors. We’ll likely see increasing clouds, but we should remain dry. Temperatures will also trend a few degrees warmer. We’ll start the day with lows in the upper 40s and lower 50s. We’ll end up with highs in the mid to upper 70s with a partly cloudy sky. Sunday is our transition day as we wait on our next storm system that will develop to our west. Sunday morning is looking dry with temperatures in the mid to upper 50s. Plan for showers and a few storms to move into northwest Alabama Sunday evening. We’ll end up with a mostly cloudy sky Sunday with highs in the lower 80s.
Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the return of showers and storms for the first half of next week. Our next big rain chance will likely develop Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Scattered showers and storms are possible during this time frame with most of the rain moving south of I-20 Monday afternoon. We could see more showers and storms move in next Tuesday. Temperatures could trend slightly cooler if we stay cloudy and rain chances remain high. Plan for highs early next week to climb into the mid to upper 70s with lows in the 50s. Rain chances decrease as we approach the second half of next week. It remains too early to determine how much rain we’ll see. Thankfully, we have a few days to dry out from yesterday’s mess.
