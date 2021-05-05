Charles Barkley, Nick Saban, others tee off for Regions Tradition Pro Am

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Regions Tradition Golf Tournament is back after missing last year due to COVID-19 and on Wednesday, some of your favorite celebrities teed off with the pros.
On a drizzling Wednesday morning, Charles Barkley was a man with choice words.
“They said the rain was going to stop yesterday, tell the weather people they suck,” said NBA Hall of Famer Charles Barkley.
Sir Charles was one of many celebrities on hand for the Regions Tradition Pro Am. Barkley, who’s been teased a lot about his swing, told reporters Wednesday he’s playing with a lot of confidence.
“I’m playing great. No one has worked harder at golf the past five years except for me. I’m going to play great,” Barkley added.
As for Nick Saban, he knows how to win championships on the football field, but on the golf course, he’s not too confident.
“Sometimes I can play okay, but when you play 2,3 times in February and then 2,3 times in May, it doesn’t work out too good. I am glad to be out here though because it’s the only sport I can really play now because of my hip,” said Saban.
As for Auburn’s new football coach Bryan Harsin and Alabama basketball Coach Nate Oats, let’s just say golf isn’t their sport.
“My ball usually goes that way like a slice so well see I’m just going to yell ‘fore’ five seconds before I hit each ball to make sure I don’t take anyone out,” said Oats.
“I like the game, but I don’t get to play it much, it’s been a few years,” said Harsin.
Regardless of their handicap, everyone is excited to be at Greystone Golf and Country Club to kickoff the 29th Regions Tradition tournament that’s raised more than $19 million for charities.
Other Celebrity Golfers on Wednesday include:
Bo Jackson
Greg Sankey
Kirby Smart
Bill Clark
Andy Kennedy
