Bluff Park mom and daughter team up to celebrate, support moms this Mother’s Day

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - You may have heard about Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank, they are a local nonprofit that collects and distributes diapers to moms in needs across the area. But it’s not just diapers, they also collect feminine products. After all, without periods there wouldn’t be any babies.
That’s why a Bluff Park mom and daughter have teamed up to collect donations all month long.
“We chose the period products because it’s the harder sell and also because we couldn’t be moms without our periods,” explains Kerry Leasure. “With my teenage daughter involved, I wanted to destigmatize it. This is normal, this is 40 years of our lives and it’s expensive. Babies are cute, diapers are cute, but this is a real community need as well.”
They are collecting supplies at their house to donate to Bundles of Hope, but they are just one of the many families holding drives right now.
“For the month of May in celebration of mothers they (Bundles of Hope) are holding this drive and invited people to participate so I am just one of many moms and families in the area doing these collections,” explains Leasure.
The pandemic has only increased the need, which is another reason why Leasure and her family are stepping up to help.
“During this past year it’s a been a huge monetary hardship on a lot of families, and we are all really aware of food needs and uptick of people visiting food banks, and it applies to things like diapers and feminine products, which are a daily and monthly expense that everybody needs, but we can’t always necessarily afford,” says Leasure.
If you want to donate or get involved by hosting your own drive, check out the Bundles of Hope Diaper Bank website.
