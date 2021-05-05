Birmingham extends park curfews after Easter Sunday shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After the Easter Sunday Patton Park shooting, Birmingham city officials enforced a park curfew.
Leaders voted this week to extend the 6:00 p.m. curfew at East Lake, Patton, and George Ward Parks until Tuesday June 1, 2021.
They said things have gone well since the shooting, but since Memorial holiday weekend is coming up, they recommended extending the curfew.
Park Board Chairman Montal Morton said 6:00 p.m. was chosen because 5:00 p.m. through 8:00 p.m. are high traffic times at each park.
People who have park permits are excluded from the curfew.
