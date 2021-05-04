12-15 Year Olds Could Get Pfizer Vaccine Next Week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - By next week the FDA is expected to provide another emergency authorization for Pfizer vaccine for 12 to 15 year old’s. Alabama health leaders believe this will help in efforts to stem the pandemic in the country.
In Alabama more people are getting vaccinated but the demand is dropping. While many are hoping to see a return to normalcy this summer, it does depend on more people, including children, getting shots.
Alabama health leaders agree in order to move forward past the pandemic more people have to get vaccinated and that includes children.
”That is really important. That is a great way to help Alabama to get back to normal. Its a way to make sure we have a normal summer. We have a normal start to the school year next year.” Dr. Scott Harris said.
This will be an emergency authorization not a vaccine that has undergone the normal checks. This could cause some parents to pause before allowing their child to get vaccinated.
“I do understand. It’s one thing to take a shot yourself. It’s another an altogether different thing to offer a vaccine to your child.” Dr. Don Williamson with the Alabama Hospital Association said.
Williamson hoped to see even more information and research showing the vaccine is safe for parent in the coming months. “By this time next year we are looking at this as almost an influenza vaccine that you can give to everyone six months and up.” Williamson said.
Harris and Williamson both agreed if the state is to get to herd immunity more children will have to vaccinated. Authorization for those younger than 12 years old may be months away.
Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.