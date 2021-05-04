UAB vaccine sites closed Tuesday due to inclement weather

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Due to inclement weather expected on Tuesday, the Hoover Met, AOH Cathedral of the Cross, and Parker High School vaccination sites will be closed.
UAB officials say anyone with an appointment scheduled for Tuesday will be able to come any other day this week.
As a reminder, here are location hours for each of UAB’s vaccination sites:
Parker High School
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- No appointment needed
- Walk-ups and drive-throughs accepted
AOH Cathedral of the Cross
- Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
- No appointment needed, but you may self-schedule an appointment online if you wish at this link
- Drive-through only
Hoover Met
- Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
- No appointment needed, but you may self-schedule an appointment online if you wish at this link
- Drive-through only
UAB Hospital-Highlands
- Sunday-Friday, 1-5 p.m.
- No appointment needed, but you may self-schedule an appointment online if you wish at this link
- Drive-through only
